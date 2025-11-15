$42.060.00
Two lions escaped from a rehabilitation center in Khmelnytskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 612 views

Two lions escaped from a rehabilitation center in Khmelnytskyi. One lion has already been caught, the search for the other continues.

Two lions escaped from a rehabilitation center in Khmelnytskyi

Two lions escaped from a rehabilitation center in Khmelnytskyi. One lion has already been caught, local publics report, according to UNN.

Details

"In Khmelnytskyi, a lion escaped from an enclosure of a mini-zoo on Parkhomenka Street (Western Okruzhna district). Be careful," local publics claim.

Later, publics clarified that two lions had escaped from the zoo.

"One has already been caught, the other is being searched for," Telegram channels report.

The patrol police confirmed to UNN that the other lion is still being sought.

Also, the Main Department of the State Emergency Service in Khmelnytskyi region informed a UNN journalist that rescuers are helping the police search for the second lion with the help of a drone.

Dog Misha, who was not allowed into the shelter at Teremky metro station, found a family - volunteer31.10.25, 21:43 • 13216 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
Animals
Khmelnytskyi