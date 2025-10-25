$41.900.00
48.550.00
11:59 AM • 5482 views
Heating season in Ukraine may start in the coming days - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 12133 views
Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt
08:59 AM • 14464 views
Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 20037 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
October 25, 06:30 AM • 16026 views
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
October 25, 03:58 AM • 17361 views
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°Photo
October 24, 05:15 PM • 31518 views
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 48321 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 37200 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 38495 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
Two groups of students fought during a thematic discussion at a Lviv university

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

On October 24, a conflict broke out between 25 participants of a thematic discussion at a Lviv university, which escalated into a brawl. Law enforcement officers opened a criminal case on the fact of hooliganism.

On October 24, a conflict broke out between 25 participants of a thematic discussion in one of the auditoriums of the main building of a Lviv higher education institution, which escalated into a skirmish between two groups. The most active participants in the conflict were taken to the police station by law enforcement officers, and criminal proceedings were opened. This was reported by the police of Lviv Oblast, writes UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, the conflict occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the main building of the educational institution. During a thematic discussion, in which about 25 students from various Lviv universities participated, a dispute arose between two groups of participants, which escalated into a scuffle.

An investigative and operational group and employees of other police services of Lviv Oblast, including patrol officers, arrived at the scene of the fight. There were no casualties as a result of the incident.

The most active participants in the event were interviewed by law enforcement officers at the police department. Based on the facts, investigators of the territorial police unit, under the procedural guidance of the Halytskyi District Prosecutor's Office, opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

- the report says.

The participants in the fight could face up to 5 years of restricted liberty or up to 4 years of imprisonment.

Addition

As reported by the Student Trade Union on the principles of equality "Direct Action", during the discussion, a provocation occurred by a group of unknown young men. According to the organization, about 30 students, including participants of "Direct Action", were forcibly held in auditorium No. 216 during a meeting dedicated to the creation of a student space.

The individuals who staged the provocation positioned themselves as "opponents of the LGBT movement" and repeatedly used the Nazi salute, despite the fact that the event was dedicated to student space and did not raise any political topics. They also stated that they were not university students.

- the trade union stated.

According to them, activists clashed with security, administration, and students, during which they pulled out a knife and a gas canister. Several people received minor bodily injuries.

A pre-trial investigation is currently underway, and law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances and individuals involved in the conflict.

Olga Rozgon

