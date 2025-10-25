Two groups of students fought during a thematic discussion at a Lviv university

On October 24, a conflict broke out between 25 participants of a thematic discussion in one of the auditoriums of the main building of a Lviv higher education institution, which escalated into a skirmish between two groups. The most active participants in the conflict were taken to the police station by law enforcement officers, and criminal proceedings were opened. This was reported by the police of Lviv Oblast, writes UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, the conflict occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the main building of the educational institution. During a thematic discussion, in which about 25 students from various Lviv universities participated, a dispute arose between two groups of participants, which escalated into a scuffle.

An investigative and operational group and employees of other police services of Lviv Oblast, including patrol officers, arrived at the scene of the fight. There were no casualties as a result of the incident.

The most active participants in the event were interviewed by law enforcement officers at the police department. Based on the facts, investigators of the territorial police unit, under the procedural guidance of the Halytskyi District Prosecutor's Office, opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. - the report says.

The participants in the fight could face up to 5 years of restricted liberty or up to 4 years of imprisonment.

Addition

As reported by the Student Trade Union on the principles of equality "Direct Action", during the discussion, a provocation occurred by a group of unknown young men. According to the organization, about 30 students, including participants of "Direct Action", were forcibly held in auditorium No. 216 during a meeting dedicated to the creation of a student space.

The individuals who staged the provocation positioned themselves as "opponents of the LGBT movement" and repeatedly used the Nazi salute, despite the fact that the event was dedicated to student space and did not raise any political topics. They also stated that they were not university students. - the trade union stated.

According to them, activists clashed with security, administration, and students, during which they pulled out a knife and a gas canister. Several people received minor bodily injuries.

A pre-trial investigation is currently underway, and law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances and individuals involved in the conflict.

