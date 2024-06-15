Two days of active work with countries from all over the world are ahead: Zelensky on the Global Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Switzerland for the Global Peace Summit, which is to be joined by about 100 countries, and noted that two days of active work are ahead, UNN reports.

"I have arrived in Switzerland for the Global Peace Summit. Two days of active work with countries from all over the world, with different peoples, who are nevertheless united by a common goal - to bring a just and lasting peace to Ukraine. The Peace Summit will allow the global majority to take concrete steps in areas that are important to everyone in the world: nuclear and food security, the return of prisoners of war and all deportees, including deported Ukrainian children. About 100 countries and international organizations will take part in the Summit," Zelenskyy said on the X network.

He also thanked all those who decided to join and demonstrate global leadership and commitment to peace, international law and the UN Charter.

"As a responsible global majority, together we must make every effort to put an end to wars, aggressions and colonial occupations and prevent their recurrence. I am sure that all people of the world want a just peace and respect for every nation. That is why the format of the Summit provides an opportunity for each nation to demonstrate its leadership in achieving common goals. The voice of the responsible global majority can bring peace closer and restore the full force of the UN Charter," Zelenskyy summarized.

Peace Summit: who will participate