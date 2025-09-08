Two boys in Kharkiv region sustained severe injuries from a grenade explosion

In the Kharkiv region, an explosive device, likely a grenade, exploded. Two boys born in 2013 sustained hand and head injuries, and their condition is assessed by medics as severe, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Today, in the Kupyansk district, on the territory of the Velykyi Burluk community, near the village of Zelenyi Hai, an explosive device, presumably a grenade, exploded. As a result of the incident, two boys born in 2013 were injured. The children sustained hand and head injuries. The condition of the injured is assessed by medics as severe. - the post says.

Rescuers remind Ukrainians of the rules of conduct with explosive objects:

under no circumstances touch suspicious objects;

do not pick them up or try to move them yourself;

immediately report dangerous finds by calling 101 or 102;

tell children about the danger of mines and ammunition.

