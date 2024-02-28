Tusk: negotiations are underway to temporarily close the border with Ukraine for trade in goods

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that negotiations are underway with the Ukrainian side to completely close the border for trade in goods. However, he noted that this would be a temporary solution and "painful" for both sides. This is reported by PAP, according to UNN.

We are talking to the Ukrainian side about the complete closure of the border for trade in goods - Polish Prime Minister Tusk said.

At a press conference, he said that this issue would be the topic of his talks with farmers scheduled for Thursday. The Prime Minister reminded that Poland has a positive trade balance with Ukraine.

"I am ready to make difficult decisions when it comes to the border with Ukraine, always consulting with Kyiv so that there is no unnecessary tension. But we have to find a long-term solution," Tusk said.

He added: "We will talk about possible grain subsidies and other measures that will allow us to sell Polish grain as soon as possible." According to him, the state can help with the purchase of this grain, so that, for example, Polish grain is more attractive than Ukrainian grain.

