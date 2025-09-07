$41.350.00
Turkey was shaken by a new earthquake, tremors felt at a distance of almost 500 km

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 occurred in the Turkish province of Balıkesir. Tremors were also felt in Izmir and Istanbul.

Turkey was shaken by a new earthquake, tremors felt at a distance of almost 500 km

A rather powerful earthquake of magnitude 4.9 occurred in the Turkish province of Balıkesir.

UNN reports with reference to Anadolu Ajansı and Doğruhaber.

Details

At 12:35, an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 occurred in the Sındırgı district of Balıkesir.

Also, according to information on the website of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 was recorded with an epicenter in Sındırgı.

The tremors, according to Doğruhaber, were also felt in Izmir and Istanbul.

Recall

Last week, an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 in Afghanistan became known.

As of the morning of September 2, the death toll from the earthquake in Afghanistan rose to 1,124 people. On the evening of the same day, it became known that more than 1,400 people had died and 5,400 houses had been destroyed. The earthquake-affected territory of Afghanistan is located in the foothills of the Himalayas and Hindu Kush. This is a seismically active zone.

Ihor Telezhnikov

