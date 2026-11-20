The trilateral agreements between U.S. President Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on increasing global energy supplies have sparked outrage among American politicians and concern among Ukraine's allies in Europe. In the U.S. Congress, there are fears that increased Russian exports will help the Kremlin finance the war against Ukraine. Politico reports, UNN writes.

Details

The American publication reported this in an article about the results of the leaders' meeting in Shenzhen, China.

Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas called the agreements "a big mistake." He stressed that Russia uses revenue from energy exports to finance the war.

They use the proceeds from their exports to finance the war and kill Ukrainian civilians - Cornyn said.

Other Republicans also voiced criticism. Senator Thom Tillis called on the future Democratic majority in Congress to use its authority to seek the repeal of exemptions from legislative restrictions on Russian oil and gas. Senator Cynthia Lummis warned that increased supplies of Russian petroleum products could impede the development of oil-refining capacity in the United States.

What the leaders' agreements provide for

During the meeting, Trump, Putin, and Xi Jinping agreed to increase energy production, as well as condemn the International Criminal Court and other similar institutions that had sought to hold Russia accountable for war crimes in Ukraine.

After the summit, the United States, China, and Russia released a joint four-point statement. At the same time, the White House statement on the results of the meeting did not mention Ukraine or peace proposals.

The White House said Trump's goal was to increase the supply of oil on the global market in order to lower fuel prices for American consumers. Administration spokeswoman Olivia Wiles stressed that the president continues to work toward ending the war.

Trump talks about peace, Putin threatens a response

In parallel with the leaders' meeting, Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were in Berlin, where they held talks with European representatives on ending the war in Ukraine.

Trump joined the meeting by phone and said that Putin was seriously committed to negotiations on a peace agreement. After the call, Witkoff assured that the American president had raised the issue of Ukraine during his conversations with the Russian and Chinese leaders.

Trump questioned further aid to Ukraine after meeting with Putin - Politico

However, that same day Putin condemned Ukrainian strikes on the Crimean Bridge and threatened a harsh response.

"We will not negotiate. We will respond to these attacks," the Russian president said, promising a response "much more painful" than the damage to the bridge.

Ukraine points to the propaganda benefit for Putin

Oleksandr Merezhko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, called the meeting problematic. In his view, the Russian leader gained primarily propaganda advantages from it, while there were no concrete results toward ending the war.

Putin emerges from this situation as the winner, but only from a propaganda perspective - there are no real results - Merezhko said.

He also pointed out that the White House's official statement contained no mention of Ukraine. The summit participants' statements likewise did not indicate that Trump had demanded that Putin end his aggression against Ukraine or had raised the issue of China's support for Russia's military industry.

U.S. criticizes Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries

Another subject of disagreement among the allies was Ukraine's campaign of strikes against Russia's oil-refining infrastructure.

According to Reuters, in recent months Ukraine has destroyed or damaged 15 of Russia's 35 oil refineries. In November, oil refining volumes in Russia fell by nearly half, causing a fuel shortage inside the country and forcing Moscow to cut some of its exports.

Trump acknowledged that reaching an agreement with Putin and Xi on reducing nuclear weapons would be extremely difficult

U.S. officials called on Kyiv to stop striking Russian oil refineries. In particular, Elbridge Colby, head of the Pentagon's policy office, said that such attacks are ineffective and do not help deter the advance of Russian forces.

However, his position was sharply criticized in NATO. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius called Colby's remarks "quite a stupid thing."

Against the backdrop of these developments, Trump's agreements with Putin and Xi Jinping have heightened concern among Ukraine's Western allies about a possible easing of economic pressure on Russia and the consequences of an increase in its energy revenues.

Putin invented a "victory over neo-Nazism" and compared himself to Stalin