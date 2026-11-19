U.S. President Donald Trump joined a meeting of Ukraine’s European allies on Thursday, during which he sharply questioned further spending on military support for Kyiv. This was reported by four European officials familiar with the course of the conversation. Politico reports, UNN writes.

Details

Several hours after concluding a meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, Trump called Berlin from aboard Air Force One. He said that the Russian leader was seriously committed to peace talks on Ukraine.

According to three European officials who requested anonymity, Trump actively expressed skepticism during the conversation about allocating further billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine from the so-called Coalition of the Willing.

The White House has not yet responded to a request for comment.

To remind you

Trump told world leaders that Putin wants to end the war. Europe, meanwhile, doubts Moscow’s intentions and the terms of the negotiations.

"On a scale of zero to 10, I would say it was a 12" — Trump on his meeting with Putin and Xi