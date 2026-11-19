Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the meeting in China attended by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping "went wonderfully," UNN reports, citing Sky News.

"I would say it was a 12. On a scale of zero to 10, I would say it was a 12," he told NBC News by phone while aboard the presidential aircraft Air Force One on his return to the United States.

Trump joined the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting by phone — what he said about Putin and peace

Although Trump said that he was treated in Beijing "as well as you can possibly treat a person," reaching concrete agreements proved more difficult.

He said that he discussed artificial intelligence with Xi Jinping, and both agreed that introducing certain safeguards for the technology — at least at a minimum level — would be a "positive step."

However, when asked to clarify exactly what this meant, he replied: "We did not get into definitions."

Trump considers peace achievable after talks in China - Kushner