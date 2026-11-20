U.S. President Donald Trump said after a trilateral summit with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping that reaching an agreement to limit nuclear arsenals would be extremely difficult. At the same time, the American president promised to continue negotiations despite serious differences between the countries. Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

During a phone call with reporters while returning from China to Washington, Trump said he supported the idea of reducing nuclear weapons, but that putting it into practice remained a difficult task.

I like this concept, but from a negotiating standpoint, as president, it is very difficult for me to achieve this – he said.

One of the main tasks of the American leader at the summit in Shenzhen was to launch a trilateral dialogue on nuclear weapons control. However, China has so far been reluctant to join such negotiations, continuing to actively expand its own arsenal.

China is expanding its nuclear capabilities, while Russia has the world's largest arsenal

According to experts, in 2023 China had approximately 410 nuclear warheads, while the United States had about 3,708. As of March 2026, Russia's arsenal was estimated at approximately 5,420 warheads.

At the same time, the Pentagon forecasts that by 2030 China could increase the number of operational nuclear warheads to more than 1,000.

Trump claims that Xi Jinping generally supports the concept of limiting nuclear weapons, but that convincing countries to voluntarily reduce their arsenals will not be easy.

It is very difficult for someone to say: we have 4,000 nuclear weapons, and we will give up half of them – the American president explained.

Despite this, he emphasized that he would continue to raise the issue of nuclear disarmament.

In a joint statement following the summit, the leaders of the United States, China, and Russia confirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. The parties also said they would continue dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the spread of nuclear weapons.

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