Trump's plane collides with another plane at Florida airport
Kyiv • UNN
Trump's private jet collided with an empty corporate jet while taxiing at West Palm Beach International Airport in Florida on Sunday night, the Federal Aviation Administration reports.
Former US President Donald Trump's private Boeing 757 crashed into another corporate jet while taxiing at West Palm Beach International Airport in Florida, Reuters reports, citing a source, UNN reports.
Details
The incident occurred on Sunday night, May 12.
"While taxiing, the wing hit a parked and unoccupied corporate jet," the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.
The agency clarified that the investigation is ongoing. Reuters notes that the FAA did not specify who owns the plane.
