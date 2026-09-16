Trump's fortune has grown to $7 billion; he has become $2.7 billion richer in two years – Forbes

US President Donald Trump's fortune rose to approximately $7 billion after his victory in the 2024 election. During this period, he became about $2.7 billion richer, largely thanks to cryptocurrency projects and overseas deals, Forbes reports, writes UNN.

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Forbes attributes the largest portion of Trump's fortune—about $2.4 billion—to cryptocurrencies and other liquid assets. This includes income from crypto projects, asset sales, and deals with investors.

Among individual crypto assets, the publication estimates Trump's stake in his own memecoin at approximately $183 million, his World Liberty Financial tokens at $78 million, and his stake in the USD1 stablecoin business at $233 million.

Golf clubs and resorts valued at $1.8 billion

Forbes values Trump's American golf clubs at $706 million. Mar-a-Lago is valued at approximately $618 million, Trump National Doral Miami at $365 million, and his three properties in Scotland and Ireland at a combined $155 million.

At the same time, the operating profit of Trump's American golf clubs rose from $19 million in 2020 to $78 million in 2025. Forbes notes that the golf business began growing rapidly after Trump's return to the White House.

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Another approximately $1.1 billion is accounted for by real estate. Among the most valuable assets are stakes in 1290 Avenue of the Americas, 555 California Street, 6 East 57th Street, and 40 Wall Street, as well as a penthouse in Trump Tower and real estate in Florida.

Forbes estimates Trump's stake in Trump Media and Technology Group, which owns Truth Social, at approximately $1 billion. At the same time, the company generated only $3.7 million in revenue and recorded $712 million in losses in 2025.

Another approximately $700 million is accounted for by Trump's licensing business and other assets. Forbes values his licensing assets alone at approximately $655 million.

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