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Trump's approval rating drops to 36% amid war with Iran and rising fuel prices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1056 views

The US President's approval rating has fallen to a minimum due to strikes on Iran and expensive energy. Only 25% of Americans approve of his economic policy.

Trump's approval rating drops to 36% amid war with Iran and rising fuel prices

US President Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen to 36%, the lowest since his return to the White House. This is evidenced by the results of a Reuters/Ipsos poll, writes UNN.

Details

According to the poll, Trump's support level fell from 40% last week to 36%. Assessments of his economic policy and the fight against the rising cost of living deteriorated the most.

Trump called military operation against Iran more important than rising fuel prices in the US06.03.26, 00:16 • 11466 views

Only 25% of respondents approve of his actions regarding the cost of living, and 29% approve of his economic management.

Impact of war and economy

The drop in ratings is associated with a sharp increase in fuel prices after the start of US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

About 61% of Americans disapprove of these strikes, while only 35% support them.

In addition, 46% of respondents believe that the war will make the US less safe in the long run.

Political consequences

Despite the overall decline in support, Trump's position among Republicans remains relatively strong.

At the same time, analysts note that growing economic discontent could create serious political difficulties for the president in the near future.

Trump's approval rating drops to historic low - poll20.03.26, 07:55 • 6566 views

Stepan Haftko

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