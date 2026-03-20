Trump's approval rating drops to historic low - poll

US President Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen to a historic low. This is evidenced by the results of a new YouGov poll, UNN reports with reference to Newsweek.

Details

It is noted that Trump's overall job approval rating is 38 percent, which is unchanged from the previous poll, while his disapproval rating has risen to 59 percent, up one point.

Trump's net economic approval rating has fallen to minus 29. ... This is the lowest economic approval rating for Trump that this poll series has ever measured, even worse than during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis during his first term. - the report says.

It is also indicated that 36% of respondents approve of the US President's actions regarding Iran, while 56% oppose them. At the same time, disapproval of Trump's actions regarding the cost of living is 67%, while 26% of Americans approved of his actions. Gasoline prices remain another serious vulnerability with an approval rating of minus 39.

Recall

In February, three polls showed that most voters believe Joe Biden performed better as US president than Donald Trump.

Donald Trump's working-class approval rating plummets to historic low – Media