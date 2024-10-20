Trump: Xi Jinping won't dare blockade Taiwan out of respect for me
Trump believes that the Chinese leader will not blockade Taiwan out of respect for it. The former US president plans to use the threat of higher tariffs to put pressure on China in the event of an attack on Taiwan.
Trump believes that Chinese leader Xi Jinping will not dare to blockade Taiwan because he respects him and realizes that the Republican can take tough measures. This was reported by the Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.
In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said that in the event of an attack on Taiwan, he plans to use the threat of higher tariffs as a tool to put pressure on China.
Trump also spoke about his strategy toward putin, claiming that he is ready to respond harshly to the kremlin's aggression in Ukraine.
In addition, Trump emphasized the possibility of using military forces in the event of unrest during the election. Although he initially assured that he did not plan to use the army against his political opponents, he later said that he was ready to use the National Guard to maintain order.
