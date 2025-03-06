Trump threatens Hamas for taking hostages
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump demands that Hamas immediately release all hostages, threatening death if the demands are not met. The US is conducting secret negotiations with Hamas in Doha regarding the release of American citizens.
US President Donald Trump made a statement threatening Palestinians in Gaza with death in the event of hostage-taking. This was reported by AFP, as conveyed by UNN.
In his message on the Truth Social platform, he emphasized that he demands Hamas to immediately release all hostages. Trump added that the US will provide Israel with all necessary assistance to carry out rescue operations.
Trump noted that there is no security for Hamas members as long as they do not comply with his demands. During Hamas's attack on Israel in October 2023, about 250 hostages were taken.
In turn, the White House confirmed that the US is currently negotiating with Hamas regarding the hostage situation.
The Trump administration is conducting secret negotiations with Hamas in Doha regarding the release of American hostages from Gaza. Such actions contradict US policy, which prohibits direct contact with terrorist organizations.
On February 28, another round of negotiations took place in the capital of Egypt between Israel and the Hamas movement. Important participants in this process included representatives from Egypt, Qatar, and the US, who acted as mediators. The negotiations discussed issues related to the continuation of the ceasefire and the possibility of releasing hostages held in Gaza. Special attention was paid to the humanitarian situation in the region: discussions were held about expanding aid for civilians who find themselves in difficult conditions due to the blockade. Another important point of the negotiations was the discussion of the fate of the hostages currently held in Gaza. According to unconfirmed reports, among the captives are both living and deceased individuals.
