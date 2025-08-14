$41.510.09
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Trump: The second meeting, attended by Putin, Zelenskyy, and me, will be more important

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1830 views

US President Donald Trump hopes for a successful meeting with Putin. He believes that a second meeting involving Putin, Zelenskyy, and Trump will be more important.

Trump: The second meeting, attended by Putin, Zelenskyy, and me, will be more important

US President Donald Trump said he hoped the meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would be good, but the second meeting, which would include Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Trump, would be important, UNN reports.

"We'll see what happens, we have a big meeting. I think it will be very important for Russia, and it will be very important for us, because we will save many lives,"

Trump said.

He added that he was meeting with Putin "to save thousands of soldiers a week."

Speaking about tomorrow's meeting, Trump said: "I think everything will be fine."

"But the second meeting will be more important, which will include President Putin, President Zelenskyy, myself, and perhaps some European leaders, or maybe not,"

Trump added.

In addition, he stated that, in his opinion, Putin and Zelenskyy "will make peace."

US President Donald Trump stated that his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would fail with a "25% probability."

Pavlo Bashynskyi

