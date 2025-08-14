Trump: The second meeting, attended by Putin, Zelenskyy, and me, will be more important

US President Donald Trump said he hoped the meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would be good, but the second meeting, which would include Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Trump, would be important, UNN reports.

"We'll see what happens, we have a big meeting. I think it will be very important for Russia, and it will be very important for us, because we will save many lives," Trump said.

He added that he was meeting with Putin "to save thousands of soldiers a week."

Speaking about tomorrow's meeting, Trump said: "I think everything will be fine."

"But the second meeting will be more important, which will include President Putin, President Zelenskyy, myself, and perhaps some European leaders, or maybe not," Trump added.

In addition, he stated that, in his opinion, Putin and Zelenskyy "will make peace."

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would fail with a "25% probability."