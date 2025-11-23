$42.150.00
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – Umerov
02:06 PM • 9300 views
Patient's death in the scandalous "Odrex" clinic: the appellate court will consider changing the oncologist's pre-trial detention measure
12:25 PM • 11297 views
Kyiv and region: rain with snow at night, fog with visibility of 200-500 m until the end of the day - forecast for November 23 and 24
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 24713 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
November 22, 05:42 PM • 42774 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
November 22, 04:36 PM • 66687 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
November 22, 02:45 PM • 51376 views
Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine
November 22, 01:41 PM • 31428 views
At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the Holodomors
November 22, 11:14 AM • 28094 views
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
November 22, 11:08 AM • 22764 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from Belarus
Trump stated there was "zero gratitude" from Ukraine and accused Europe of continuing to buy gas from Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2018 views

The American president once again stated that he "inherited" the war in Ukraine from Biden, and also said that there was no proper gratitude from Ukraine for US intervention in the conflict.

Trump stated there was "zero gratitude" from Ukraine and accused Europe of continuing to buy gas from Russia

Donald Trump published a new statement on Truth Social, in which he sharply criticized the leadership of Ukraine and the administration of former US President Joe Biden, stating that the war might not have started with proper American leadership. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In his post, Trump claims that the weakness of the administration of former US President Biden allowed Russia to start the war. He insists that under his presidency, the conflict would have been avoided. 

The war between Russia and Ukraine is brutal and terrible, and if there had been strong and proper leadership from the US and Ukraine, it would never have happened. 

Trump stated.

Trump also reiterated his claims about the alleged falsification of the 2020 elections and said that Joe Biden's coming to power, in his opinion, created the conditions for Russian aggression. He called the war a tragedy that he "inherited" for a second term.

Part. Zelenskyy and Trump will finalize peace plan during personal meeting - media

Trump paid special attention to the topic of interaction with Ukraine, stating a lack of gratitude for the support.

The leaders of Ukraine have expressed zero gratitude for our efforts, and Europe continues to buy oil from Russia. 

the American president noted.

In the post, he also criticized the scale of military and financial aid to Ukraine provided by the Biden administration and accused the former US government of inefficiency.

Part. Not a final offer: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Europe
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine