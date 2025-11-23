Trump stated there was "zero gratitude" from Ukraine and accused Europe of continuing to buy gas from Russia

Donald Trump published a new statement on Truth Social, in which he sharply criticized the leadership of Ukraine and the administration of former US President Joe Biden, stating that the war might not have started with proper American leadership. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In his post, Trump claims that the weakness of the administration of former US President Biden allowed Russia to start the war. He insists that under his presidency, the conflict would have been avoided.

The war between Russia and Ukraine is brutal and terrible, and if there had been strong and proper leadership from the US and Ukraine, it would never have happened.

Trump stated.

Trump also reiterated his claims about the alleged falsification of the 2020 elections and said that Joe Biden's coming to power, in his opinion, created the conditions for Russian aggression. He called the war a tragedy that he "inherited" for a second term.

Part. Zelenskyy and Trump will finalize peace plan during personal meeting - media

Trump paid special attention to the topic of interaction with Ukraine, stating a lack of gratitude for the support.

The leaders of Ukraine have expressed zero gratitude for our efforts, and Europe continues to buy oil from Russia.

the American president noted.

In the post, he also criticized the scale of military and financial aid to Ukraine provided by the Biden administration and accused the former US government of inefficiency.

Part. Not a final offer: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine