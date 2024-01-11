ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 105948 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 115044 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 145790 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141686 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178533 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172521 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 286229 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178328 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167329 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148909 views

Trump says America will never help Europe under attack - Breton

Trump says America will never help Europe under attack - Breton

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22657 views

EU representative Thierry Breton recalls that Trump said the US would not help Europe in the event of an attack; Trump also previously warned that the US could withdraw from NATO.

The French Commissioner for the European Union's Internal Market and Services, Thierry Breton, recalled Donald Trump's address to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the World Economic Forum Davos 2020. Breton quoted: "Trump made it clear that the United States will not help Europe in the event of any attack.

This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, a senior EU official recounted his recollections of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's remarks at the Davos 2020 forum during a panel discussion in Brussels.

You must understand that if Europe is attacked, we will never come to help or support you

- Breton quoted Trump as saying during a meeting in Davos.

Also, using Trump's words, he noted that the former US president believed that "NATO is dead" and that the US should "get out of NATO.

One of the US presidential candidates withdraws from the race11.01.24, 03:30 • 26928 views

On Wednesday, French Commissioner Breton's comments added to the harsh criticism of Donald Trump by representatives of US President Joe Biden.

Add

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen refused to comment on the confirmation of Thierry Breton's words regarding Donald Trump's statements.

10.04.23, 17:01 • 914373 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

