Trump proposed turning the Gaza Strip into a "freedom zone"

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States wants to turn the Gaza Strip into a "free zone".

UNN reports with reference to CNN.

During a visit to Qatar on Thursday, May 15, US President Donald Trump said that the United States wants to take control of the Gaza Strip, devastated by 19 months of war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, and then turn Gaza into a "zone of freedom".

I have ideas about Gaza that I think are very good, to turn it into a zone of freedom, for the United States to join in and just turn it into a zone of freedom - Trump said.

"Let some good things happen, give people homes where they can be safe, and Hamas will have to be dealt with," Trump added.

In February 2025, US President Donald Trump spoke about his country's readiness to take control of the Gaza Strip and develop the enclave.

Donald Trump proposed to turn Gaza into a resort after the resettlement of Palestinians.