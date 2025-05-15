$41.540.04
Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin
10:49 AM • 80 views

10:37 AM • 656 views

09:17 AM • 11195 views

06:00 AM • 36398 views

May 14, 06:32 PM • 114681 views

May 14, 02:42 PM • 119981 views

May 14, 01:55 PM • 223804 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Popular news

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a T-72 tank and two armored vehicles of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk direction

May 15, 02:04 AM • 51915 views

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

May 15, 02:38 AM • 112822 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

May 15, 03:36 AM • 50234 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

May 15, 04:23 AM • 104657 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 68464 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Trump proposed turning the Gaza Strip into a "freedom zone"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1212 views

Donald Trump said the U.S. wants to turn the Gaza Strip into a "free zone." According to Trump, this will allow people to create safe homes after the war with Hamas.

Trump proposed turning the Gaza Strip into a "freedom zone"

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States wants to turn the Gaza Strip into a "free zone".

UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

During a visit to Qatar on Thursday, May 15, US President Donald Trump said that the United States wants to take control of the Gaza Strip, devastated by 19 months of war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, and then turn Gaza into a "zone of freedom".

I have ideas about Gaza that I think are very good, to turn it into a zone of freedom, for the United States to join in and just turn it into a zone of freedom

- Trump said.

"Let some good things happen, give people homes where they can be safe, and Hamas will have to be dealt with," Trump added.

Let us remind you

In February 2025, US President Donald Trump spoke about his country's readiness to take control of the Gaza Strip and develop the enclave.

Donald Trump proposed to turn Gaza into a resort after the resettlement of Palestinians

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
