Trump prepares peace plan for Iran and puts forward six tough demands - Axios

After three weeks of war, the administration of US President Donald Trump has begun initial discussions on the next phase and what peace talks with Iran might look like. This was reported by Axios, citing an unnamed American official and an "informed source," UNN reports.

Details

The publication reminds that Trump said on Friday that he was considering "winding down" the war, while US officials predict that hostilities will continue for another two to three weeks. Meanwhile, Trump's advisers want to "begin preparing for diplomacy."

Trump's envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are involved in discussions about a possible diplomatic settlement - one of the interlocutors is quoted by the media.

The authors point out that any agreement to end the war must include the restoration of full functionality of the Strait of Hormuz, the resolution of the issue of Iran's stockpiles of highly enriched uranium, as well as the establishment of a long-term agreement on the country's nuclear program, ballistic missiles, and support for partners in the region.

There have been no direct contacts between the US and Iran in recent days, although Egypt, Qatar, and the UK have exchanged messages. ... Egypt and Qatar have informed the US and Israel that Iran is interested in negotiations, but with very strict conditions - the article says.

US and Israel attacked Iran's nuclear facility in Natanz - media

According to the publication, Iran's demands include a ceasefire, guarantees that the war will not resume in the future, and compensation. At the same time, the US demands that Iran make six commitments:

no missile program for five years;

zero uranium enrichment;

decommissioning of reactors at the Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow nuclear facilities, which the US and Israel bombed last year;

strict external monitoring protocols for the creation and use of centrifuges and related equipment that could advance a nuclear weapons program;

arms control treaties with countries in the region, including limiting the number of missiles to 1000;

No funding for "proxies" such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and Hamas in Gaza.

The authors add that Iran has repeatedly rejected several of these demands in the past, and leaders in Tehran have noted the "difficulty of negotiating" with Trump.

Context

Earlier, Donald Trump stated that the US plans to scale back military efforts in the Middle East after eliminating the Iranian threat.

Earlier, Trump stated that American troops are "moving freely" through Iranian territory, and the Strait of Hormuz "will open on its own."

Pentagon says it deprived Iran of ability to track tankers in Strait of Hormuz