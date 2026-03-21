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US and Israel attacked Iran's nuclear facility in Natanz - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 704 views

The US and Israel attacked a nuclear facility in Natanz. Donald Trump declared a military victory and is considering a blockade of Iran's Kharg Island.

US and Israel attacked Iran's nuclear facility in Natanz - media

On Saturday, March 21, it became known that the United States and Israel struck Iran's nuclear facility in Natanz. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Iranian agency Tasnim.

Details

There is currently no information about the leakage of radioactive materials at this complex. There are also no reports of casualties or injuries.

Additionally

US President Donald Trump stated that "military victory over Iran has been achieved" and called NATO allies "cowards" for not helping with the Strait of Hormuz issue.

At the same time, the administration of US President Donald Trump is considering plans to occupy or blockade the Iranian island of Kharg to force Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Recall

Iran launched two ballistic missiles at the US and UK naval base on Diego Garcia island in the Indian Ocean. One missile fell on its own, the other was intercepted by an American ship.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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