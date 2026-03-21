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Pentagon says it deprived Iran of ability to track tankers in Strait of Hormuz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1106 views

The US struck an underground facility and intelligence stations in the Strait of Hormuz, depriving Tehran of the ability to track ships and threaten trade.

Pentagon says it deprived Iran of ability to track tankers in Strait of Hormuz

The US claims to have destroyed an Iranian radar base and observation posts that were tracking tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. Shipping in the region will become safer. This is reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), stated that US strikes led to a "reduction" in the ability of Iran and the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to attack vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

As we work side-by-side, we also remain focused on eliminating Iran's long-standing threat to free trade throughout the Strait of Hormuz.

- he stated.

According to Cooper, US forces struck an underground facility of the Iranian army. This facility housed radar systems that allowed monitoring of shipping.

The strike destroyed intelligence outposts and missile radars used to monitor ship movements... As a result, Iran's ability to threaten freedom of navigation in and around the Strait of Hormuz has been weakened.

- Cooper noted.

US allows sale of Iranian oil for 30 days - Finance Minister Bessent21.03.26, 10:34 • 5020 views

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