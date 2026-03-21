US allows sale of Iranian oil for 30 days - Finance Minister Bessent

The US has lifted sanctions on Iranian oil for 30 days. This was reported by the country's finance minister, Scott Bessent, on the social network "X", UNN reports.

Details

This refers to permission to sell Iranian oil that is currently stuck at sea. At the same time, this temporary short-term permit is strictly limited to oil already in transit and does not allow new purchases or production, Bessent noted.

The Trump administration is currently working to bring about 440 million additional barrels of oil to the global market, undermining Iran's ability to exploit its disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. - reads the post of the US Treasury Secretary.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that "military victory over Iran has been achieved" and called NATO allies "cowards" for not helping with the Strait of Hormuz issue.

At the same time, the administration of US President Donald Trump is considering plans to occupy or blockade the Iranian island of Kharg to force Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.