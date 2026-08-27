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Trump once again stated that without him, Israel might not exist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Trump said that a nuclear deal with Iran could have led to the destruction of Israel. He linked its survival to his presidency.

Trump once again stated that without him, Israel might not exist

U.S. President Donald Trump said on August 26 that without his presidency, Israel might not exist because of the threat posed by Iran's nuclear weapons. He said this in a podcast hosted by conservative commentator Glenn Beck, CBS News reports, according to UNN.

Details

Trump criticized the nuclear deal with Iran concluded under President Barack Obama, from which the United States withdrew during his first term. He called the agreement "one of the most dangerous deals in all of history" and said that it created a path for Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.

Eight Muslim countries condemned Israel’s rejection of the U.S. plan for Gaza17.08.26, 00:37 • 14246 views

According to Trump, if the deal had remained in force, Iran could have obtained nuclear weapons and used them against Israel.

Iran would have had nuclear weapons. They would have used them

- Trump said.

He also said that under such a scenario, Israel would have faced the threat of destruction.

Israel would have been completely knocked out. If Donald Trump had not been president, Israel would not exist today… and that's guaranteed

- the U.S. president said.

In June, Trump made similar statements during the G7 summit in France. At the time, he also linked Israel's survival to decisions made during his presidency.

Trump sent a nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia to Congress, but demands that Riyadh recognize Israel26.08.26, 07:49 • 5376 views

Stepan Haftko

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