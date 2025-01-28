Trump jokes about running for a third term in a speech to Republicans

U.S. President Donald Trump publicly speculated about running for a third term on Monday in comments that House Republicans on the floor took as a joke - but Trump keeps repeating it, NBC News reports, UNN writes.

Details

"I've raised a lot of money for the next race that I assume I won't be able to use for myself, but I'm not 100% sure," Trump told House Republicans at a meeting, a week after he was sworn in for a second term in office. - "I don't think I'm allowed to run again.

Trump continued to speculate on the prospect of another presidential run, pushing Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican who had introduced him on stage moments earlier, to promise a "new renaissance.

"Am I allowed to run again?" Trump asked. - "Mike, I'd rather not get you involved in this.

Former constitutional lawyer Johnson, who was standing on stage with Trump, smiled at Trump's comments. Other Republican lawmakers on the stage also laughed.

Trump's speech at the annual House Republican retreat at Trump National Doral, his golf club and resort outside Miami, came just days after a House ally introduced a proposal that would start the process of passing an amendment to the US Constitution allowing him to run for a third term. The bill, as noted, did not advance at all in the House.

Congressman suggests allowing Trump to run for a third term

The US Constitution sets a two-term limit for the presidency, which means that a constitutional amendment would be required for Trump to run for a third term in 2028 or later.