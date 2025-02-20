ukenru
“Trump is very disappointed with President Zelensky right now.” Volz explains why

“Trump is very disappointed with President Zelensky right now.” Volz explains why

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48621 views

US presidential adviser Mike Waltz says Trump is disappointed with Zelenskiy's refusal to sign the rare earths deal. The US offers long-term investments in Ukraine for its security and prosperity.

Mike Waltz, the US National Security Advisor, said that there could be nothing better for Ukraine's future and security than long-term US investment. According to him, US President Donald Trump is disappointed with President Zelenskyy because he did not sign an agreement with the US on rare earths. Waltz said this during a briefing, UNN reports.

The President believes that this is an opportunity for Ukraine to move forward. In my view, there can be nothing better for Ukraine's future and security than a long-term U.S. investment in its prosperity 

- Waltz said.

He noted that Trump "is now very disappointed with President Zelensky, that he did not come to the negotiating table, that he did not want to take advantage of this opportunity that we offered.

I think he (Zelenskyy - ed.) will eventually get to that point, and I hope it happens very quickly. President Trump, as we've made clear to our Russian counterparts, and I want to make clear today, is focused on stopping the fighting and moving forward, and we can argue all day long about what happened in the past 

- Waltz added.

Recall

US Vice President J.D. Vance saidthat US President Donald Trump does not just want to stop the war now so that it can resume in a month, he wants to bring lasting peace to Europe. Trump wants peace in the interests of Russia, Ukraine, Europe, and most importantly, in the interests of the American people.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
j-d-vensJ. D. Vance
donald-trumpDonald Trump
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising