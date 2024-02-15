Trump is pushing aid to Ukraine as a loan - Bloomberg

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed for loan aid to Ukraine, amid efforts to approve further aid remain stalled in Congress due to an internal fight over immigration and border policy,according to Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

"They want to give them another $60 billion," Trump said Wednesday at a rally in North Charleston while campaigning ahead of the Republican presidential primary in South Carolina on Feb. 24. - Do it like this. Lend them the money. If they can do it, they'll pay us back. If they can't do it, they don't have to pay us back.

"Why should you just hand it over to them? Do it in the form of a loan," he added.

Trump compared the plan to deals he said he made with athletes who had potential but no money early in their careers.

"I do the same thing with athletes," Trump said. - You know, as a professional golfer who I think is very good. They don't have money, but they have a lot of talent. I'll say this is what it's all about.

Trump, the publication writes, "pushed his allies in Congress to reject a proposal that included both tougher border policies and funding for Ukraine, urging Republicans to push for a 'perfect' agreement on immigration." On Tuesday, senators passed a $95 billion package that rolls back immigration measures and includes more than $60 billion in aid for Ukraine, as well as funds for Israel, Taiwan and humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip. But Republican Speaker Mike Johnson is refusing to consider the issue until a Republican-only immigration bill is passed.

Some Senate Republicans who support aid to Ukraine in principle, including Lindsey Graham and Markwayne Mullin, backed an idea Trump floated over the weekend in a social media post that would make foreign aid to Ukraine and other countries "interest-free loans with no repayment schedule.

Bloomberg also writes that "the former president is considering cutting commitments to some NATO members and is pushing Ukraine to negotiate an end to its war with Russia if he returns to office.

"Trump's allies essentially discussed a two-tiered NATO alliance where Article 5, which requires the common defense of any member under attack, would apply only to countries that meet defense spending targets, according to the people, who asked not to be named and warned that no policy decisions have been finalized," the publication said.

Trump, the publication points out, said he would allow Russia to do "whatever the hell they want" with member states that have defaulted on their funding commitments. On Wednesday night, he repeated his criticism of the alliance.

"Republicans largely ignored the comments, but they have raised alarms in many foreign capitals, where concerns are already growing about the U.S. commitment to global security amid a standoff over aid to Ukraine," the publication wrote.

US President Joe Biden issued a sharp rebuke of Trump on Tuesday, urging House Speaker Mike Johnson to ignore pressure from the Republican leader and allow the House to vote in favor of aid to Ukraine.

"For God's sake, it's stupid, it's shameful, it's dangerous, it's un-American," Biden said of Trump's comments about NATO.

"However, Trump's rhetoric on the military alliance is likely to appeal to his electorate, which has embraced his populist foreign policy positions," the publication notes.

His chief running mate, Nikki Haley, is quoted as saying she "stands out among her Republican Party rivals by holding more traditional views, such as support for Ukraine.

Bloomberg: Trump will push Ukraine for talks if re-elected