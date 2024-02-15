Trump is pushing aid to Ukraine as a loan - Bloomberg

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102770 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129933 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130738 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172179 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169836 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276625 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177956 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167033 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148732 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245169 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102411 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 91606 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 88431 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100131 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 42286 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276616 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245163 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230378 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255810 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241659 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 8784 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129926 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104005 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104117 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120396 views
Actual
Trump is pushing aid to Ukraine as a loan - Bloomberg

Trump is pushing aid to Ukraine as a loan - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24936 views

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is pushing aid to Ukraine as a loan

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed for loan aid to Ukraine, amid efforts to approve further aid remain stalled in Congress due to an internal fight over immigration and border policy,according to Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

"They want to give them another $60 billion," Trump said Wednesday at a rally in North Charleston while campaigning ahead of the Republican presidential primary in South Carolina on Feb. 24. - Do it like this. Lend them the money. If they can do it, they'll pay us back. If they can't do it, they don't have to pay us back.

"Why should you just hand it over to them? Do it in the form of a loan," he added.

Trump compared the plan to deals he said he made with athletes who had potential but no money early in their careers.

"I do the same thing with athletes," Trump said. - You know, as a professional golfer who I think is very good. They don't have money, but they have a lot of talent. I'll say this is what it's all about.

Trump, the publication writes, "pushed his allies in Congress to reject a proposal that included both tougher border policies and funding for Ukraine, urging Republicans to push for a 'perfect' agreement on immigration." On Tuesday, senators passed a $95 billion package that rolls back immigration measures and includes more than $60 billion in aid for Ukraine, as well as funds for Israel, Taiwan and humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip. But Republican Speaker Mike Johnson is refusing to consider the issue until a Republican-only immigration bill is passed.

Some Senate Republicans who support aid to Ukraine in principle, including Lindsey Graham and Markwayne Mullin, backed an idea Trump floated over the weekend in a social media post that would make foreign aid to Ukraine and other countries "interest-free loans with no repayment schedule.

Bloomberg also writes that "the former president is considering cutting commitments to some NATO members and is pushing Ukraine to negotiate an end to its war with Russia if he returns to office.

"Trump's allies essentially discussed a two-tiered NATO alliance where Article 5, which requires the common defense of any member under attack, would apply only to countries that meet defense spending targets, according to the people, who asked not to be named and warned that no policy decisions have been finalized," the publication said.

Trump, the publication points out, said he would allow Russia to do "whatever the hell they want" with member states that have defaulted on their funding commitments. On Wednesday night, he repeated his criticism of the alliance.

"Republicans largely ignored the comments, but they have raised alarms in many foreign capitals, where concerns are already growing about the U.S. commitment to global security amid a standoff over aid to Ukraine," the publication wrote.

US President Joe Biden issued a sharp rebuke of Trump on Tuesday, urging House Speaker Mike Johnson to ignore pressure from the Republican leader and allow the House to vote in favor of aid to Ukraine.

"For God's sake, it's stupid, it's shameful, it's dangerous, it's un-American," Biden said of Trump's comments about NATO.

"However, Trump's rhetoric on the military alliance is likely to appeal to his electorate, which has embraced his populist foreign policy positions," the publication notes.

His chief running mate, Nikki Haley, is quoted as saying she "stands out among her Republican Party rivals by holding more traditional views, such as support for Ukraine.

Bloomberg: Trump will push Ukraine for talks if re-elected15.02.2024, 03:07 • 141446 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising