Trump speaks with Zelenskyy and other leaders - White House

The White House confirmed that US President Donald Trump is speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other leaders, as stated by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino on X on Saturday, UNN reports.

August 16, 2025. 02:22 EST (09:22 Kyiv time… The US President's plane landed at Andrews Air Force Base. US President Trump is currently on the phone with Zelenskyy and others, so the disembarkation was delayed! - Scavino wrote.

Earlier, dpa reported that US President Donald Trump is briefing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders on the summit with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.

Addition

The summit between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin did not result in any agreement on resolving or suspending Moscow's war in Ukraine, although both leaders called the talks productive before departing for home.

During a brief statement to the media after a nearly three-hour meeting in Alaska on Friday, the two leaders said they had made progress on unspecified issues. But, as Reuters notes, they provided no details and did not answer questions, and the usually talkative Trump ignored reporters' shouts.

Trump after meeting with Putin: "Now everything depends on Zelenskyy"

In an interview on Fox News after the summit, Trump said that after his conversation with Putin, several difficult issues remained, even though he warned that they had not reached an agreement, and, as Bloomberg notes, shifted his attention to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stating that the resolution of the war depends on him.

"There are one or two pretty important points, but I think they can be resolved," Trump said in the interview. "It really depends on President Zelenskyy. And I would also say that European countries should get a little involved, but it depends on President Zelenskyy."

When asked what advice he would give the Ukrainian leader, Trump replied: "Make a deal, make a deal."