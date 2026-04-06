Trump hinted that it would take 4 hours to destroy bridges and power plants in Iran

US leader Donald Trump described the consequences Iran would face if it failed to reach an agreement with the US by Trump's deadline – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, UNN reports with reference to AP.

"We have a plan, thanks to the power of our military, according to which by 24:00 tomorrow night all bridges in Iran will be destroyed," Trump said at his press conference on Monday.

Trump said Iran could be "destroyed" overnight, and that night "might" be Tuesday

Power plants in Iran, he continued, "will burn, explode, and never be used again."

Trump declined to say whether any civilian targets would be excluded from US responsibility.

Trump threatened Iran with hell if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened within 48 hours