Trump called the 45-day ceasefire proposal a significant step, but "not good enough"

$43.650.1650.310.14
ukenru
Exclusive
04:58 PM • 3494 views
"Lukashenka will become a legitimate target" - military assessed the risks of an offensive against Ukraine from Belarus
03:34 PM • 10631 views
MP Kachnyi suspected of illicit enrichment of almost UAH 13 million
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 14069 views
How Zelenskyy's visit to Syria opens new opportunities for Ukraine
01:34 PM • 15606 views
Frost and stormy winds are heading to Ukraine, posing a threat to fruit trees
12:42 PM • 15503 views
The cost of homemade Easter cake increased by 12% in 2026 - analysts
April 6, 09:58 AM • 19062 views
Parcels, digital platforms, military levy. Committee approved tax changes from IMF package, next - parliament's vote
April 6, 08:23 AM • 25795 views
Diesel in Ukraine sharply increased in price over the weekend: where is the cheapest place to refuel on April 6
April 6, 06:00 AM • 28281 views
Artemis II entered the Moon's sphere of influence for the first time in 50 yearsVideo
April 6, 04:08 AM • 31525 views
Three people, including a child, died in Odesa after a night attack by Russia - OMA
April 5, 11:39 AM • 55079 views
Strike on Lukoil oil refinery and port on the Baltic Sea - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
4.3m/s
61%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Germany, a vial labeled "Polonium-210" was found during an Easter egg huntPhotoApril 6, 09:47 AM • 11703 views
How to get rid of bed bugs: effective methods, remedies, and tipsPhotoApril 6, 10:09 AM • 29075 views
Lisa Kudrow said she felt secondary among the 'Friends' castPhotoVideoApril 6, 10:58 AM • 15513 views
Kate Middleton appeared at a public Easter celebration after a difficult diagnosisApril 6, 11:25 AM • 11178 views
Why did the doctor accused of medical negligence at Odrex start a blog and criticize the judge?Photo11:53 AM • 19166 views
Publications
How to properly prune grapes in spring and autumn to get a bountiful harvestPhoto04:13 PM • 6030 views
Why did the doctor accused of medical negligence at Odrex start a blog and criticize the judge?Photo11:53 AM • 19373 views
How to get rid of bed bugs: effective methods, remedies, and tipsPhotoApril 6, 10:09 AM • 29295 views
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holidayApril 5, 05:22 AM • 121653 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?April 4, 02:09 PM • 121482 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Yulia Svyrydenko
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
State Border of Ukraine
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
My conscience doesn't bother me - Topolya on divorce from his wife05:48 PM • 82 views
Lisa Kudrow said she felt secondary among the 'Friends' castPhotoVideoApril 6, 10:58 AM • 15676 views
Pepsi ends sponsorship of UK festival where Kanye West was set to headlineApril 5, 03:58 PM • 33878 views
"Closer to the Moon than to Earth": Artemis II crew shows epic photos from spacePhotoVideoApril 4, 10:47 AM • 47016 views
US court dismisses most of Blake Lively's claims against Justin BaldoniPhotoApril 4, 07:41 AM • 47894 views
Actual
Technology
Forbes
Fox News
Brent Crude
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Trump called the 45-day ceasefire proposal a significant step, but "not good enough"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1834 views

The US President called the ceasefire plan a significant step, but not good enough. The document is intended to prevent strikes on Iranian infrastructure.

Trump called the 45-day ceasefire proposal a significant step, but "not good enough"

US President Donald Trump called the proposal for a 45-day ceasefire with Iran a "significant step" but said it was "not good enough," UNN reports with reference to CNN.

"They made a proposal, and it's a significant proposal. It's a significant step. It (the proposal - ed.) is not good enough, but it's a very significant step," Trump told reporters about the draft proposed by countries working to end the war.

Trump has not yet signed on to the plan after a proposed 45-day truce in the war with Iran - report06.04.26, 16:21 • 2580 views

"They made – now they are negotiating, and they made a very significant step. We'll see what happens," he added.

Trump's comments came at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, where he also reiterated that the Iranian leadership is now "much smarter."

"The first regime was overthrown, the second regime was overthrown. Now the third group of people we are dealing with are not as radicalized, and we believe they are actually much smarter," he said.

Trump sharply threatened Iran over the Strait of Hormuz and announced a "day of strikes"05.04.26, 16:06 • 5496 views

The ceasefire plan was sent to the United States and Iran late Sunday and is seen as a last-ditch effort to prevent massive strikes on Iranian power plants and other infrastructure that Trump had threatened if the Strait of Hormuz remained blocked.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Energy
Electricity
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Iran