Trump called the 45-day ceasefire proposal a significant step, but "not good enough"

US President Donald Trump called the proposal for a 45-day ceasefire with Iran a "significant step" but said it was "not good enough," UNN reports with reference to CNN.

"They made a proposal, and it's a significant proposal. It's a significant step. It (the proposal - ed.) is not good enough, but it's a very significant step," Trump told reporters about the draft proposed by countries working to end the war.

Trump has not yet signed on to the plan after a proposed 45-day truce in the war with Iran - report

"They made – now they are negotiating, and they made a very significant step. We'll see what happens," he added.

Trump's comments came at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, where he also reiterated that the Iranian leadership is now "much smarter."

"The first regime was overthrown, the second regime was overthrown. Now the third group of people we are dealing with are not as radicalized, and we believe they are actually much smarter," he said.

Trump sharply threatened Iran over the Strait of Hormuz and announced a "day of strikes"

The ceasefire plan was sent to the United States and Iran late Sunday and is seen as a last-ditch effort to prevent massive strikes on Iranian power plants and other infrastructure that Trump had threatened if the Strait of Hormuz remained blocked.