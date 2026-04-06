Trump called pilot's rescue in Iran an "Easter miracle" and faced a wave of criticism

Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump called the rescue of an American pilot in Iran an "Easter miracle" and presented the operation in religious terms. Such rhetoric drew criticism in the US for mixing faith, politics, and war, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

The rescue was a true Easter miracle — Trump said on NBC.

After this, a number of officials in his administration also began to publicly present the operation as an event with religious symbolism.

Trump gave Iran until Tuesday evening to open the Strait of Hormuz

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wrote on X: "The Easter miracle is considered the greatest victory in history. And so it is entirely fitting that on this holiest of Christian days, a brave American warrior was rescued from behind enemy lines." Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, for his part, briefly responded with the words: "God is good."

What caused the outrage

The criticism was caused not only by the wording about the "miracle" itself, but also by the fact that Trump simultaneously continued aggressive statements against Iran. On social networks, he simultaneously threatened strikes on the country's infrastructure and demanded the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Former Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene stated that such behavior contradicts Christian values. She emphasized that Christians in power should "strive for peace," not "escalate war."

The American pilot was evacuated after a complex search and rescue operation in Iran, which the US has already called one of the riskiest in recent years. According to official data, the serviceman was successfully extracted alive, after which he was transported to Kuwait for medical assistance.

Trump stated that the US launched "dozens of planes" to rescue a pilot in Iran