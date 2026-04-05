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Trump stated that the US launched "dozens of planes" to rescue a pilot in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9900 views

The US deployed dozens of aircraft to evacuate two pilots of a downed F-15 from Iranian territory. Trump called the operation unprecedented in the history of American forces.

Trump stated that the US launched "dozens of planes" to rescue a pilot in Iran

US President Donald Trump stated that "dozens of aircraft" armed with "the deadliest weapons" participated in the operation to rescue an American pilot in Iran. This was reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

According to Trump, the rescued pilot was injured but survived and is safe. He also confirmed that earlier, American forces had separately evacuated another crew member from the same aircraft, but Washington initially did not disclose this information to avoid jeopardizing the second rescue mission.

Trump called the operation unprecedented

The American president stated that this was "the first time in military history" that two American pilots were separately rescued "deep in enemy territory."

We will never abandon an American serviceman

— Trump stated.

He also called this operation proof of US "air dominance" over Iran, although he did not separately mention that an American F-15 fighter jet was shot down by Iranian forces.

The rescue mission lasted several days

The search and rescue operation lasted several days after the American fighter jet was shot down over Iranian territory. Both crew members were eventually evacuated.

Trump released the statement shortly after midnight on Easter Sunday, calling the operation a reason for American unity and gratitude to the military.

Missing American pilot rescued by commando special forces after F-15E shot down in Iran – Axios05.04.26, 07:16 • 15525 views

Stepan Haftko

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