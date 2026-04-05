Missing American pilot rescued by commando special forces after F-15E shot down in Iran – Axios

$43.8150.46
ukenru
07:54 AM • 2470 views
Zelenskyy warned of reduced US aid due to Middle East war - media
05:22 AM • 12964 views
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holiday
Exclusive
April 4, 06:00 PM • 57640 views
Rain with wet snow and night frosts on the ground - a cold snap is coming to Ukraine
April 4, 03:43 PM • 57560 views
Witkoff and Kushner may visit Kyiv for the first time after Easter - Budanov
April 4, 02:09 PM • 52101 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?
April 4, 08:00 AM • 41005 views
Ukraine sanctioned the core of Russia's military-industrial complex, from arms manufacturers to sanction-evading networks - Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision
April 4, 07:30 AM • 75341 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problems
April 4, 05:27 AM • 33725 views
Mobilization of women is not being prepared - Ground Forces
April 4, 05:00 AM • 57492 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crises
April 3, 02:25 PM • 41266 views
In Ukraine, winter crop damage reaches 12%, stone fruit crops – up to 51%
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
5.9m/s
33%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US expects sharp inflation surge for the first time since the war with IranPhotoApril 4, 11:36 PM • 6334 views
Pope Leo on Easter called on the world not to get used to war and to work for peacePhotoApril 4, 11:52 PM • 8460 views
Russia lost 1,180 servicemen and over 2,400 drones in a day - General StaffPhoto03:37 AM • 14201 views
Drones attacked Kstovo oil refinery – dozens of explosions and a large-scale fire at one of Russia's largest plantsPhotoVideo04:11 AM • 8538 views
South Korea asked Gulf countries to guarantee energy supplies and ship safety05:02 AM • 8040 views
Publications
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holiday05:22 AM • 12964 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?April 4, 02:09 PM • 52101 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problemsApril 4, 07:30 AM • 75341 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crisesApril 4, 05:00 AM • 57492 views
The history of the first mobile phone call and the evolution of gadgetsApril 3, 01:02 PM • 60008 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Benjamin Netanyahu
Bloggers
Richard Grenell
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
Sumy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Closer to the Moon than to Earth": Artemis II crew shows epic photos from spacePhotoVideoApril 4, 10:47 AM • 25443 views
US court dismisses most of Blake Lively's claims against Justin BaldoniPhotoApril 4, 07:41 AM • 28728 views
Kylie Jenner showcased provocative looks for the Puss Puss coverPhotoApril 3, 09:23 AM • 41177 views
US court blocks Trump ballroom constructionApril 1, 02:47 PM • 55930 views
A new trailer for "Supergirl" has been released - a battle with Krem of the Yellow Hills and Momoa as the anti-heroVideoApril 1, 02:33 PM • 52106 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The New York Times
WhatsApp
The Guardian

Missing American pilot rescued by commando special forces after F-15E shot down in Iran – Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4030 views

US commandos successfully evacuated the second crew member of the downed fighter jet from Iranian territory. The operation is complete, and all involved forces have left the country.

Missing American pilot rescued by commando special forces after F-15E shot down in Iran – Axios

The American military has evacuated a pilot who went missing after an F-15E fighter jet was shot down over Iranian territory; the operation has been completed. This is reported by Axios, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the rescue mission was carried out by a special commando unit with the support of powerful air cover. All forces involved in the operation have already left Iranian territory. This refers to the second crew member of the downed aircraft – the first was rescued earlier.

Second US combat aircraft crashes in Persian Gulf area, pilot rescued - Media03.04.26, 22:02 • 10228 views

The American F-15E was shot down on Friday. Two servicemen were on board. After the incident, Iranian media reported that the country's authorities allegedly promised a monetary reward for the capture of the missing American pilot alive.

The downing of the plane hit US claims of control over Iran's skies

The incident became one of the most resonant episodes of the current war between the US, Israel, and Iran. It also called into question Washington's statements about complete dominance in Iranian airspace.

After the pilot went missing, a search and rescue operation continued in the US for several days. Its successful completion confirms that American forces were able to conduct a special mission directly on Iranian territory and extract the crew.

Iran searches for missing American pilot after downing of plane04.04.26, 04:32 • 5368 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Israel
United States
Iran