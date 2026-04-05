Missing American pilot rescued by commando special forces after F-15E shot down in Iran – Axios

The American military has evacuated a pilot who went missing after an F-15E fighter jet was shot down over Iranian territory; the operation has been completed. This is reported by Axios, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the rescue mission was carried out by a special commando unit with the support of powerful air cover. All forces involved in the operation have already left Iranian territory. This refers to the second crew member of the downed aircraft – the first was rescued earlier.

Second US combat aircraft crashes in Persian Gulf area, pilot rescued - Media

The American F-15E was shot down on Friday. Two servicemen were on board. After the incident, Iranian media reported that the country's authorities allegedly promised a monetary reward for the capture of the missing American pilot alive.

The downing of the plane hit US claims of control over Iran's skies

The incident became one of the most resonant episodes of the current war between the US, Israel, and Iran. It also called into question Washington's statements about complete dominance in Iranian airspace.

After the pilot went missing, a search and rescue operation continued in the US for several days. Its successful completion confirms that American forces were able to conduct a special mission directly on Iranian territory and extract the crew.

Iran searches for missing American pilot after downing of plane