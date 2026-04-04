Iran searches for missing American pilot after downing of plane

Iranian forces are searching for an American pilot who disappeared after a US military aircraft was shot down over Iranian territory. This is reported by Reuters with reference to American and Iranian officials, writes UNN.

Details

According to the agency's interlocutors, it is about the crew of an F-15E fighter jet, which was hit by Iranian air defense. One of the two crew members was rescued, while the second is still considered missing. In parallel, another American combat aircraft, an A-10, was also lost over the region, whose pilot was evacuated.

Search operation continues

According to Reuters, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is searching an area in southwestern Iran where the missing American serviceman may have ended up. Iranian state media also reported on searches in the crash zone.

Trump stated that the downed American F-15 fighter jet will not affect negotiations with Iran

The incident became one of the most high-profile episodes of recent weeks and cast doubt on Washington's claims of complete air control over Iran. US President Donald Trump, according to Reuters, received updates on the search and rescue operation directly at the White House.

Trump informed - White House reacts to F-15 jet shot down over Iran