Trump stated that the downed American F-15 fighter jet will not affect negotiations with Iran

US President Donald Trump told NBC News that the downed American F-15 fighter jet would not affect negotiations, reports UNN.

Details

The US President declined to discuss the details of the search and rescue operation in Iran.

He expressed disappointment with the coverage of this, apparently, intense and delicate military operation.

When asked if today's events would affect any negotiations with Iran, he replied: "No, not at all."

"No, this is war. We are at war," Trump emphasized.

Trump informed - White House reacts to F-15 jet shot down over Iran

Add

Earlier, the Iranian news agency Fars reported that the US offer of a 48-hour ceasefire had been rejected.

Earlier this week, Iran's foreign minister said the country would only accept a final end to the war, not a ceasefire.

Second US combat aircraft crashes in Persian Gulf area, pilot rescued - Media