Trump stated that the downed American F-15 fighter jet will not affect negotiations with Iran
Kyiv • UNN
The US President stated that the loss of the aircraft would not affect negotiations and called the situation a war. Iran rejected the US proposal for a 48-hour ceasefire.
US President Donald Trump told NBC News that the downed American F-15 fighter jet would not affect negotiations, reports UNN.
Details
The US President declined to discuss the details of the search and rescue operation in Iran.
He expressed disappointment with the coverage of this, apparently, intense and delicate military operation.
When asked if today's events would affect any negotiations with Iran, he replied: "No, not at all."
"No, this is war. We are at war," Trump emphasized.
Trump informed - White House reacts to F-15 jet shot down over Iran03.04.26, 19:38 • 5341 view
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Earlier, the Iranian news agency Fars reported that the US offer of a 48-hour ceasefire had been rejected.
Earlier this week, Iran's foreign minister said the country would only accept a final end to the war, not a ceasefire.
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