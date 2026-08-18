Tree removal work in Teremky - the Kyiv City State Administration didn't make any decisions

Kyiv city authorities have not made any decisions regarding the resumption of tree-removal work in Teremky. The agreement to suspend this work, reached by city authorities and representatives of the public during a meeting on August 11, remains in effect, the Kyiv City State Administration reports, according to UNN.

Details

At the same time, organizational and logistical processes related to the implementation of energy resilience measures are ongoing.

In particular, this involves the transportation and storage of pre-insulated pipelines. The equipment that members of the public may have seen is being used specifically to transport the networks. The site may also be used for moving equipment and carrying out other organizational and logistical work unrelated to the removal of greenery - the Kyiv City State Administration said in a statement.

Context

Recently, a conflict arose in Kyiv over the installation of a heating network in Teremky Park, which is to pass through a green area.

Activists and local residents opposed the work and said that the heating network was allegedly planned to run through the park area, although the design documentation provided for a different route.

Petro Pantелеiev, acting first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, said that only one project had been approved for the construction of the heating network in Kyiv’s Teremky district, while the alternative routes were part of the search for the optimal design solution.

Reminder

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, outlined the procedure for removing trees and the fines for unauthorized cutting of vegetation.