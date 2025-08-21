Traffic in the capital center will be restricted tomorrow: what is known

Tomorrow, August 22, temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in the center of Kyiv. The reason is the holding of security measures involving foreign delegations. This was reported by the State Protection Department of Ukraine, writes UNN.

On August 22, due to security measures involving foreign delegations, temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced in Kyiv, which will be implemented in the central part of the city. - the message says.

Kyiv residents and guests of the capital are asked to take this information into account when moving around.

For reference

According to the law "On State Protection of State Authorities of Ukraine and Officials", heads of foreign states, governments, parliaments and international organizations who are on the territory of our country with official or working visits are provided with state protection by the State Protection Department of Ukraine.

