$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
02:24 PM • 13813 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 15648 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 22268 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 14081 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 25981 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 64444 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 72864 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 75743 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 98148 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 223733 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Traffic in the capital center will be restricted tomorrow: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Tomorrow, August 22, traffic will be restricted in the center of Kyiv. This is due to security measures involving foreign delegations.

Traffic in the capital center will be restricted tomorrow: what is known

Tomorrow, August 22, temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in the center of Kyiv. The reason is the holding of security measures involving foreign delegations. This was reported by the State Protection Department of Ukraine, writes UNN.

On August 22, due to security measures involving foreign delegations, temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced in Kyiv, which will be implemented in the central part of the city.

- the message says.

Kyiv residents and guests of the capital are asked to take this information into account when moving around.

For reference

According to the law "On State Protection of State Authorities of Ukraine and Officials", heads of foreign states, governments, parliaments and international organizations who are on the territory of our country with official or working visits are provided with state protection by the State Protection Department of Ukraine.

Kyiv considers possibility of taxi operation during curfew21.08.25, 00:53 • 5040 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv
Ukraine
Kyiv