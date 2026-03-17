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Tortured and killed her disabled son - a woman in Ternopil region was sentenced to 12 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2640 views

A mother starved and suffocated her 5-year-old disabled son in Chortkiv region. The court sentenced the woman, but the prosecutor's office demands a harsher verdict.

Tortured and killed her disabled son - a woman in Ternopil region was sentenced to 12 years

In Ternopil Oblast, prosecutors proved in court the guilt of a resident of a village in Chortkiv district for malicious failure to fulfill her duties regarding child care, which led to severe consequences, and for the intentional murder of her young son. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The boy was born in 2022: at the time of his death, he was 5 years old. From childhood, he had congenital pathologies and a severe illness. He also required constant care, treatment, and medical supervision. Despite this, the mother practically did not provide the child with proper care.

According to the investigation, after applying for social assistance in 2022, the woman never contacted medical institutions, although the boy needed regular treatment. For three days before his death, the child was alone in the apartment, despite his helpless state. Returning home after a long absence, the woman strangled her son.

Experts also established that before his death, the child had not received food for several days. At the same time, the boy's father, who has been serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2021, was recognized as a victim.

The woman was found guilty and sentenced to 12 years in prison. The perpetrator herself did not admit her guilt and did not repent.

The prosecution will petition for a harsher sentence in the appellate court.

Recall

A court in Zaporizhzhia sentenced two residents of Melitopol district who kidnapped, tortured, and brutally murdered an 11-year-old boy and a 48-year-old woman in 2021. Both received life imprisonment.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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