Torture of prisoners in the Poltava pre-trial detention center: involvement of two more employees of the institution has been revealed

$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police
Exclusive
07:07 AM • 12930 views

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

06:41 AM • 15266 views

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

06:12 AM • 23629 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 70995 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 112628 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 79367 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 74183 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 75807 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM • 125582 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 55211 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+11°
2.5m/s
57%
748 mm
Popular news

Ballistic strike on Kyiv: fire broke out, there are victims

May 6, 10:31 PM • 33565 views

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on a residential building, a fire broke out

May 7, 01:44 AM • 35835 views

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

03:18 AM • 30560 views

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

03:30 AM • 30113 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 23523 views
Publications

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 23644 views

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

May 6, 03:56 PM • 69528 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM • 88684 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

May 6, 11:40 AM • 125582 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

May 6, 09:43 AM • 133053 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 41794 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 92306 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 89808 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 101524 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 49457 views
Actual

COVID-19

ChatGPT

Facebook

Telegram

Shahed-136

Torture of prisoners in the Poltava pre-trial detention center: involvement of two more employees of the institution has been revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

The involvement of the senior officer in charge of the building and the junior inspector in the torture of a prisoner in the Poltava pre-trial detention center has been established. They have been notified of suspicion and served with a petition for detention.

Torture of prisoners in the Poltava pre-trial detention center: involvement of two more employees of the institution has been revealed

Investigators have established that the senior officer of the corps and the junior inspector of the regime and security department are also involved in the torture. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

One of the details of the case of torture of prisoners in the Poltava pre-trial detention center was the following fact:

The investigation established that the victim was tied to the bed and kept without food, water and access to the toilet for more than a day and a half.

Earlier, suspicion was announced to the on-duty and senior staff of the regime and security department for this fact. The investigators pointed out that they were the ones who directly brought the victim to the premises and secured him to the bed.   

Currently, SBI investigators have established that the senior officer of the corps and the junior inspector of the regime and security department are also involved in the torture. These individuals participated in the cruel treatment of the prisoner and also used physical restraints, writes the State Bureau of Investigation.

Both have been notified of suspicion of torture under Part 3 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. They have been served with a motion for the selection of a preventive measure in the form of detention.

- the statement reads.

Recall

The SBI has discovered facts of systematic torture of prisoners in the Poltava pre-trial detention center. Employees tied them to the bed, depriving them of food and water.

Death of a prisoner in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center: eight employees and five prisoners have been charged with suspicion24.04.25, 15:11 • 7725 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Poltava
Brent
$63.05
Bitcoin
$97,001.20
S&P 500
$5,627.44
Tesla
$275.41
Газ TTF
$34.55
Золото
$3,395.70
Ethereum
$1,838.29