Torture of prisoners in the Poltava pre-trial detention center: involvement of two more employees of the institution has been revealed

Investigators have established that the senior officer of the corps and the junior inspector of the regime and security department are also involved in the torture. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

One of the details of the case of torture of prisoners in the Poltava pre-trial detention center was the following fact:

The investigation established that the victim was tied to the bed and kept without food, water and access to the toilet for more than a day and a half.

Earlier, suspicion was announced to the on-duty and senior staff of the regime and security department for this fact. The investigators pointed out that they were the ones who directly brought the victim to the premises and secured him to the bed.

Currently, SBI investigators have established that the senior officer of the corps and the junior inspector of the regime and security department are also involved in the torture. These individuals participated in the cruel treatment of the prisoner and also used physical restraints, writes the State Bureau of Investigation.

Both have been notified of suspicion of torture under Part 3 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. They have been served with a motion for the selection of a preventive measure in the form of detention. - the statement reads.

The SBI has discovered facts of systematic torture of prisoners in the Poltava pre-trial detention center. Employees tied them to the bed, depriving them of food and water.

