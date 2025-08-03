Tornado and flooding: state of emergency introduced in southern Russia

The coast of Sochi, near Tuapse, was hit by heavy rains. The authorities of the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation declared a state of emergency. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

A serious bad weather front has moved into Russia's Krasnodar region. Local residents saw a tornado near the coast of Sochi, and near Tuapse, infrastructure was damaged due to heavy rains; in particular, a bridge collapsed.

Local officials are making statements: the governor of the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation, Veniamin Kondratyev, stated on his Telegram channel that a municipal state of emergency has been introduced in the Tuapse district.

In some settlements, according to the official, dozens of houses and adjacent territories have been flooded. Therefore, two temporary accommodation points have been opened for residents of the affected villages.

According to forecasters, the bad weather is just beginning.

Heavy rains, thunderstorms, and wind gusts up to 22 m/s may hit cities until the morning of August 4. - meteorological services inform, Russian media write.

Last year, UNN reported that in Russia, an entire region was going underwater. 30,000 residential buildings and dachas were flooded in Russia's Orenburg region due to severe flooding.