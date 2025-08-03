Tornado and flooding: state of emergency introduced in southern Russia

$41.710.00
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
August 2, 04:52 PM
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
August 2, 11:37 AM
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and Prices
RF is not interested in compromise without Ukraine's capitulation - ISW August 3, 04:28 AM
Ukraine to be covered by rains on August 3: where to expect thunderstorms and heat August 3, 04:36 AM
The GUR obtained secret documentation on Russia's newest nuclear submarine "Knyaz Pozharsky" August 3, 07:32 AM
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelon 07:54 AM
British Foreign Minister admitted feeling guilty over Zelenskyy-Trump quarrel 09:08 AM
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelon 07:54 AM
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation August 1, 02:05 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time August 2, 04:52 PM
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in Dubai August 1, 09:08 PM
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film August 1, 01:00 PM
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticism July 31, 05:36 PM
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date July 31, 02:00 PM
Tornado and flooding: state of emergency introduced in southern Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Heavy rains covered the coast of Sochi and Tuapse, causing infrastructure damage, including a bridge collapse. The authorities of the Krasnodar region declared a state of emergency, opening temporary accommodation points for those affected.

Tornado and flooding: state of emergency introduced in southern Russia

The coast of Sochi, near Tuapse, was hit by heavy rains. The authorities of the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation declared a state of emergency. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

A serious bad weather front has moved into Russia's Krasnodar region. Local residents saw a tornado near the coast of Sochi, and near Tuapse, infrastructure was damaged due to heavy rains; in particular, a bridge collapsed.

Local officials are making statements: the governor of the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation, Veniamin Kondratyev, stated on his Telegram channel that a municipal state of emergency has been introduced in the Tuapse district.

In some settlements, according to the official, dozens of houses and adjacent territories have been flooded. Therefore, two temporary accommodation points have been opened for residents of the affected villages.

According to forecasters, the bad weather is just beginning.

Heavy rains, thunderstorms, and wind gusts up to 22 m/s may hit cities until the morning of August 4.

- meteorological services inform, Russian media write.

Recall

Last year, UNN reported that in Russia, an entire region was going underwater. 30,000 residential buildings and dachas were flooded in Russia's Orenburg region due to severe flooding.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World