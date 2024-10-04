Top manager of NNEGC Energoatom Skopych, detained earlier for bribery, is released

Oleksandr Skopych, Director of Control and Audit at NNEGC Energoatom, who was caught in corruption, has been fired. This was reported by the company's press service, UNN reports.

It should be noted that the suspicion announced to O. Skopych is in no way related to his work at Energoatom. However, given the public outcry and his violation of the Company's anti-corruption requirements, on September 30, 2024, by order of the acting Chairman of the Board of Energoatom, Petro Kotin, this official was dismissed from his position - , the company said in a statement.

“Energoatom pointed out that another wave of information attacks on the company has begun in the information space. The company itself has an effective system for combating corruption and abuse of power, including a thorough review of all tender documents.

“All procurements are carried out strictly in accordance with the current legislation through the Prozorro system, which guarantees full transparency and openness of the processes. In the event of violations in procurement, the company immediately appoints internal investigations, which result in appropriate personnel and disciplinary decisions,” Energoatom added.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed the director of control and audit work of this enterprise for corruption. According to the case, the company official demanded kickbacks from suppliers of goods and services for the state enterprise.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, it is a top manager of Energoatom, Oleksandr Skopych.