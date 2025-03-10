Tomorrow, booking will be unavailable in Diia: when the service will resume
Kyiv • UNN
The Diia portal will suspend the booking function on March 11 from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM due to technical improvements. The service can be used before or after the specified period of technical work.
Tomorrow, March 11, the booking portal Diia will be unavailable from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, reports UNN.
The Diia team is improving the interaction with the Unified Register of state authorities, enterprises, institutions, and organizations for officials of state bodies who have made decisions about the criticality of enterprises
The Diia portal states that the service can be used right now or already tomorrow after 6:00 PM.
Reminder
The term for the rebooking of military personnel, which expires on February 28, has been extended to March 31.