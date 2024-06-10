Threw a grenade at a high-rise building and wounded a passerby: the detained resident of Kyiv faces up to 7 years in prison

A man in Kyiv is suspected of throwing a grenade through the window of his brother's apartment in a high-rise building due to a property dispute, wounding a passerby, the man faces up to 7 years in prison, the Kyiv police said on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the police, yesterday, June 9, at about 22:00, in Kiev, a 46-year-old local resident threw a grenade through the window of the apartment on the second floor, where his brother lives. The ammunition bounced off the double-glazed window and exploded, falling to the ground. As a result of the incident, a 36-year-old woman who was passing on the street at that time received a shrapnel wound to her hand.

Law enforcement officers found and detained the man.

According to preliminary information, the motive for committing the crime is a conflict between him and his brother regarding the ownership of the apartment. In addition, it is known that the attacker was previously brought to criminal responsibility for committing premeditated murder.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated on this fact under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code (hooliganism) and Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code (illegal handling of military supplies).

Investigators are preparing a report to the detainee on suspicion of committing crimes, and the issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention for the man is being resolved. The sanction of the article provides for up to seven years in prison.