In the capital, a man who threw a grenade in the Shevchenko district was detained. The incident led to the injury of one woman, but her life is not in danger. This is reported by the Kiev police, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, the police detained an attacker who detonated a grenade in the Shevchenko District of Kiev.

The incident occurred on June 9 at about 22:00 hours. A local resident, born in 1977, threw a grenade in the direction of the facade of a multi-storey building. It bounced, fell to the ground and exploded, causing a shrapnel wound to the arm of a 36-year-old woman. The woman received medical assistance, her life is not in danger.

After the explosion, the attacker fled, but the police established his location. A legal qualification will be granted soon.

