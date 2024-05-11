Explosion in Brovary: an attacker threw a grenade at a law enforcement officer

Tonight in the city of Brovary, police received a call about hooliganism. When the policeman began to pursue a suspicious man, the attacker threw a grenade in the direction of the law enforcement officer. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Tonight in the city of Brovary, police officers of the Patrol Police Response Department of the Brovary District Police Department received a call about hooliganism from an unknown person.

When law enforcement officers arrived at the address, the man began to run away, trying to avoid detention. The policeman began to pursue him, but suddenly the attacker threw a grenade in his direction.

As a result of the explosion, both men were injured.

The investigation opened criminal proceedings under Articles 348 and 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The detainee is accused of attempting to kill a law enforcement officer and illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives.

Recall

At about 20:40, an explosion occurred in the center of Brovary on Nezalezhnosti Boulevard near the Chervonyi Market store.

