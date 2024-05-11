Detonation of a grenade in the center of Brovary: the mayor gave details

An explosion occurred in Brovary. Preliminary, two people were injured, one of them is a police officer. This was reported by the mayor of the city Ihor Sapozhko, UNN reports.

Details

At about 20:40, an explosion occurred in the center of Brovary on Nezalezhnosti Boulevard near the Chervonyi Market store.

According to preliminary reports, two people were injured, including one police officer.

Law enforcement and medical personnel are working at the scene.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

Recall

Earlier, a correspondent of UNN reported, citing eyewitnesses, that a man had detonated a grenade in Brovary near Kyiv, injuring a police officer.

In Brovary, a man explodes a grenade, injuring a police officer