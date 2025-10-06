$41.230.05
Three sentences and 50 cases in court: Luhansk prosecutor's office brings collaborators and traitors to justice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1348 views

The Luhansk Regional Prosecutor's Office exposes collaborators and traitors. In two weeks, three sentences have been handed down, and another 50 cases have been sent to court.

Three sentences and 50 cases in court: Luhansk prosecutor's office brings collaborators and traitors to justice

Prosecutors of the Luhansk Regional Prosecutor's Office continue their systematic work to expose collaborators and traitors. Over the past two weeks, courts have issued three guilty verdicts, and another 50 criminal proceedings have been sent to court. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

Among the main accused are representatives of the illegal formations of the so-called "LPR", who are charged with collaborationist activities under Part 5 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. In particular, these are former officials of the occupation structures: the "Minister of Infrastructure and Transport" and his "acting minister", who participated in the implementation of the policy of the Russian occupation authorities, organized the use of transport resources in favor of the aggressor.

Also among the accused is the "human rights commissioner in the LPR", who previously held positions as an advisor to the leader of the pseudo-republic and "deputy minister of foreign affairs", spread pro-Russian propaganda and justified the actions of the occupiers. The "deputy head of the LPR election commission" was also brought to justice for participating in the organization of pseudo-referendums and illegal elections, including the "president of the Russian Federation".

In addition, half a hundred indictments have been sent to court against former deputies of the "municipal districts of the LPR", former Ukrainian law enforcement officers who sided with the occupiers, as well as members of the so-called "election commissions". They are accused of assisting in holding illegal votes in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region.

"Called to join the Russian army": the case of a collaborator who militarized Crimean teenagers has been sent to court22.09.25, 04:45 • 3806 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Luhansk Oblast
Ukraine