Three more countries suspend funding for UNHCR in Gaza

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102506 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129571 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130484 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171939 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169669 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276300 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177915 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167024 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148726 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244884 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102175 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 89899 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 86710 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 98972 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 40158 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276300 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244884 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230094 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255535 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241397 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 7123 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129571 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103903 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104024 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120314 views
Three more countries suspend funding for UNHCR in Gaza

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34292 views

The United Kingdom, Italy and Finland have suspended funding for the UN Refugee Agency in Gaza following allegations that some staff members were involved in the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. Earlier, the United States, Australia and Canada also froze funding for the Agency.

The United Kingdom, Italy, and Finland on Saturday became the latest countries to suspend funding for the United Nations Refugee Agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) following allegations that its staff were involved in Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7. Reuters reports UNN.

Details

Earlier, the United States, Australia and Canada suspended funding for the humanitarian organization after Israel claimed that 12 UNRWA employees were involved in the attack. The agency launched an investigation into several employees and severed ties with them.

The British Foreign Office said it was temporarily suspending funding to UNRWA while the charges are investigated, and noted that London condemned the October 7 attacks as "disgusting" terrorism.

Italian government suspends UNRWA funding after brutal attack on Israel on October 7

- Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in X.

Finland also announced the suspension of funding.

Hussein al-Sheikh, head of the Palestinians' main political organization, the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said that the reduction in support poses serious political and humanitarian risks.

Established to assist refugees of the 1948 war at the time of Israel's founding, UNRWA provides education, health and relief services to Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon. The agency assists approximately two-thirds of Gaza's population of 2.3 million and has played a key role in providing assistance during the current war.

Several UN staff members are suspected of involvement in the October 7 Hamas attack27.01.24, 06:37 • 31089 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
hussein-al-sheikhHussein al-Sheikh
antonio-tajaniAntonio Tajani
unrwaUNRWA
reutersReuters
lebanonLebanon
jordanJordan
australiaAustralia
syriaSyria
finlandFinland
canadaCanada
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
italyItaly
united-statesUnited States
londonLondon

Contact us about advertising