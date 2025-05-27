Three enemy carriers of "Calibers" are lurking in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

As of 06:00 on May 27, 2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.

During the day, the Kerch Strait was crossed in the interests of the Russian Federation: to the Black Sea - 6 ships, 4 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 2 ships - the statement reads.

The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by disabling automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.

Let us remind you

The representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Yevhen Yerin, stated that the Black Sea is no longer safe for Russians. The Defense Forces continue to improve Magura drones, making them even more effective.

