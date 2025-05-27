Three enemy carriers of "Calibers" are lurking in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

$41.510.01
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 30217 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 89453 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 81692 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 99616 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 110254 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 84942 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 86578 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 85772 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 81111 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 85948 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Погода
+16°
0m/s
95%
746mm
After talking with Putin, Trump demonstrates unwillingness to put pressure on the Russian Federation and impose strict sanctions - New York Times

May 26, 07:37 PM • 4702 views

A conflict occurred in Cherkasy between local residents and employees of the TCC: the police have launched an investigation

May 26, 07:59 PM • 11866 views

A scheduled bus was shelled in Kharkiv: what is known

May 26, 08:32 PM • 11708 views

Germany has not changed the restrictions on the range of strikes on Russia - Vice Chancellor

11:45 PM • 16952 views

Residents of two districts of Kyiv may be left without water on Tuesday: explanation of the KMDA

12:50 AM • 11784 views
Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 59261 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 450470 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 485093 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 435431 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 525510 views
UNN Lite

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 27465 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 52558 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 177464 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 282801 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 114460 views
Three enemy carriers of "Calibers" are lurking in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1042 views

As of this morning, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of "Caliber" missiles.

Three enemy carriers of "Calibers" are lurking in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

As of 06:00 on May 27, 2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.

During the day, the Kerch Strait was crossed in the interests of the Russian Federation: to the Black Sea - 6 ships, 4 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 2 ships

- the statement reads.

The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by disabling automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.

Let us remind you

The representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Yevhen Yerin, stated that the Black Sea is no longer safe for Russians. The Defense Forces continue to improve Magura drones, making them even more effective.

General Staff on the situation at the front: the enemy launched over a thousand drone strikes and carried out 3155 artillery shellings 26.05.25, 22:17 • 2398 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kalibr (missile family)
Sea of Azov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Bosporus
